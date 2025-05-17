How to protect yourself and your pet from rabies. A veterinarian and immunologist in simple words

In different regions of Ukraine, the number of rabies cases among animals, mostly wildlife, is increasing. Since the beginning of 2025, has registered 46 cases in Cherkasy region, 52 in Vinnytsia, and 10 in Zaporizhzhia. Cases of rabies in animals were also recorded in the Kyiv region, in particular in a domestic dog. Moreover, according to the Center for Public Health, in the first three months of 2025, one person fell ill with rabies in Ukraine.

The fact that rabies cases are on the rise is related to the war. One of the reasons is that wild animals used to be vaccinated against rabies with an oral vaccine. It was scattered in the areas where such animals live, they ate the vaccine, and there were fewer cases. Now, due to the fighting in the frontline and near-frontline areas, it is often impossible to do this. Therefore, many wild animals remain unvaccinated and at the same time move around a lot.

Rabies is a deadly viral disease transmitted through the saliva of infected animals and affects the central nervous system. Most often, infection occurs through bites. There is no cure for rabies, and it is fatal in 100% of cases. But you can protect yourself and your animals. To do this, you should follow clear rules and act quickly .

LIGA.net talked to two specialists about how to protect people and animals from rabies. These are veterinarian Natalia Sokolova, who travels to the frontline areas as part of UAnimals veterinary missions and vaccinates local animals against rabies, and infectious disease specialist, immunologist, PhD Anastasia Lishnevska.

Where to get rabies and how it is transmitted

Rabies is transmitted from animal to animal and from animal to human when saliva infected with the virus enters the bloodstream. Most often, this happens through bites, but there are other options. "For example, infection can occur if you have cuts on your hands and pick up an infected animal without gloves," says veterinarian Natalia Sokolova.

Wild animals such as foxes and wolves are often carriers of rabies. There can also be animals found in cities, such as bats or hedgehogs, which people often try to touch or even take home. "It can also be stray or even free-roaming pets," says Natalia. "For example, if your cat, which has not been vaccinated against rabies, runs away and returns home with bite marks in a day, it could be infected with rabies.".

Photo: UAnimals

How to understand if an animal is infected with rabies

Unfortunately, there is no way to know for sure. Indeed, there are the so-called classic symptoms of rabies – when an animal salivates, catches imaginary objects in the air with its teeth, and becomes overly affectionate. "If you meet a fox, raccoon, badger, or any other wild animal that, instead of running away from you, caresses you and initiates contact, this is a reason to be wary and not approach," explains Natalia Sokolova.

But you can't rely on symptoms alone. Sometimes rabies is silent, and the animal shows no outward signs of illness. Therefore, there is only one thing to focus on: if you are not sure that the animal that bit you has been vaccinated against rabies, contact a doctor as soon as possible.

What to do if you are bitten by an animal

If you have been bitten by an animal that has not been vaccinated against rabies (or you do not have information about its vaccination), first of all, wash the wound as soon as possible. "Make a thick solution of soap and water and rinse the wound thoroughly for 15 minutes," explains infectious disease specialist Anastasia Lishnevska. "If the wound is deep, rinse as deeply as possible. After that, you should treat the wound with an antiseptic, preferably a 70 percent alcohol solution.".

Immediately after that, you need to go to a rabies center – they operate at district hospitals and specialize in rabies issues. These centers have a rabies vaccine that is used after bites. Vaccination is free of charge. It is also necessary to clarify whether a person has been vaccinated against tetanus, and if not, to get vaccinated.

If there is no rabies center nearby, you should contact an infectious disease doctor. This can be a doctor in a public or private hospital – some private hospitals also have rabies vaccines.

Rabies vaccination consists of five shots given on the day of the bite, and then on the third, seventh, 14th, and 28th day. If for some reason a person could not get to a doctor on the day of the bite, it should be done the next day or the day after. You should be vaccinated in any case .

If doctors refuse to vaccinate, insist on it. As a last resort, demand a written refusal and call the National Health Service (NHSU) hotline at 16-77.

"The first dose of the vaccine should be administered as soon as possible," says Anastasia Lishnevska. "In some cases, in addition to the vaccine, immunoglobulin injections are also given. This happens when the risk of infection is high – if the animal that bit showed signs of infection, or if the bite occurred in the face." Immunity against rabies is formed approximately on the 14th day after the first dose of the vaccine.

If you have the opportunity to observe the animal that bit you, it is better to do so to understand whether it is infected with rabies.

What happens if you don't get vaccinated

Rabies is an incurable disease that is fatal in 100% of cases. The incubation period of rabies ranges from one month to a year on average, but in some cases it can be shorter or longer. The first symptoms of rabies are nonspecific: low fever, weakness, fatigue, vomiting.

Next, clinical symptoms are involved – the temperature rises, the human nervous system becomes hypersensitive to stimuli. This can be manifested in hydrophobia (when a person suddenly becomes afraid of water), aerophobia (fear of wind or draft), acoustic phobia (fear of loud sounds). Speech disorders may occur, and the person may become aggressive.

In the case of the paralytic form of rabies, the patient remains calm, but he or she develops paralysis, headache, and muscle pain. Usually, the clinical picture from the first symptoms to death develops within a few weeks.

Is it possible to get vaccinated preventively

If you don't come into contact with wild or stray animals on a regular basis, there is no point in getting rabies vaccinations. However, they are recommended for certain categories of people, such as veterinarians, animal rescue volunteers, animal shelter owners and employees, and scientists working in laboratories with the rabies virus.

"In the case of preventive vaccination, there are different schedules," explains Anastasia Lishnevska, "Two doses of the vaccine are given and then revaccination is required depending on the titers of protective antibodies.".

How to protect your pet from rabies

The only way to protect your pet from rabies is through vaccination. All pets should be vaccinated – even if your dog walks only on a leash and does not socialize with other dogs, and even if your cat never leaves the house.

"Cats often run away, then come home bitten, and you never know who bit your cat or what the animal is suffering from," says veterinarian Natalia Sokolova, "Or imagine a situation where a friend comes to your house with a child, the child plays with your cat, pulls its whiskers, and the cat bites her. If the animal is not vaccinated, by law it can be seized and quarantined. Why do you, your cat, and your friend need this stress?".

Photo: UAnimals

In Ukraine, animals are vaccinated against rabies once a year. "In public veterinary clinics, it can be done almost free of charge – for 13-14 UAH," Natalia explains, "You just need to come to the clinic with the animal and its passport, get an injection and put a mark. In villages where animals often do not have passports, doctors simply record the data in the vaccination log.".

Natalia, along with other veterinarians, travels to frontline towns and villages as part of UAnimals veterinary missions to places where there is no access to regular veterinary care. During these missions, doctors provide free medical care to pets and stray animals, vaccinate, sterilize, and microchip them. According to Natalia, unfortunately, pet owners often refuse to vaccinate their animals because of their own fears and beliefs. "But I've noticed a trend," the veterinarian says. "If there has been a case of rabies in the area where we visit, there are almost no refusals.".

What if someone bites my unvaccinated animal

In this case, you should immediately contact a state veterinary hospital, where the animal will be given forced immunization against rabies. These are injections that are given according to a specific regimen. The animal is also monitored for 30 days. If after this period everything is in order and there are no symptoms of rabies, you can exhale.

I want to vaccinate stray animals. How to do it

There are several possible ways. The first is to call a doctor from a state veterinary clinic. "In theory, he should come and vaccinate the animals," says Natalia Sokolova, "but practice shows that this is not the most effective way. Even if the doctor does come, he will most likely not catch animals on the street. You have to do it in advance.".

The second way is to catch the animals yourself, take them to a state veterinary hospital where they are vaccinated against rabies. Or even better, to a municipal one, where they are vaccinated and sterilized.

In any case, you need to remember that rabies is an extremely dangerous disease for both humans and animals. And you must follow all safety rules to protect yourself and those for whom you are responsible.