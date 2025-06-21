Everything here is based on contradictions: a billion-dollar budget and a broken infrastructure, rich mines and quarries and the lack of new buildings and the dominance of mafias, second-hand stores and pawnshops at every turn, and a huge business potential. Kryvyi Rih is President Zelenskyy's hometown, but it is also a city that spent two winters without heating.

Urban stalkers, enthusiasts, young artists, athletes, local historians, and activists are all trying to remind Kryvyi Rih of its potential. LIGA.net special correspondent Maria Puntus, who has lived in Kryvyi Rih all her life, talked to them to reveal the city from a little-known side.