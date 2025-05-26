In today's environment of global instability – from geopolitical crises to sharp market fluctuations – even leading companies risk being caught in a "strategic stupor": endless discussions push back decisions, and competitors rush ahead.

In these situations, experienced veteran leaders who have been hardened in extreme conditions demonstrate striking results. According to a study by Benmelech & Frydman (NBER No. 19782, 2014), firms led by a CEO with a military background:

invest 8-10% more cautiously, optimizing capital,

cut R&D costs by 10.7%, focusing on the highest ROI,

keep debt 5-6% below the industry average,

and in a crisis lose only 30% of their market capitalization (while maintaining 70% of their value), while reducing the risk of financial distress by 70%.

This data proves that: "combat-tested leadership" is not a slogan, but a proven strategy. When traditional methods become ineffective, it is the skills of veterans that can ensure instant decision-making and reliable protection of business capital.

Don't ask how to adapt veterans to business. Ask how to adapt business to leadership that has already learned to survive and lead.

The management crisis is not about knowledge. It is about the lack of solutions