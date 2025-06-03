A group of researchers from the AI Futures Project, a non-governmental organization with extensive experience in artificial intelligence companies, , released a report in early April, which states the following.

"We predict that the impact of superhuman AI over the next decade will be enormous, even greater than the impact of the Industrial Revolution. The leaders of OpenAI, Google, DeepMind, and Anthropic predict that AGI (Artificial Generative Intelligence – Ed.) will emerge within the next five years. Sam Altman said that OpenAI aims for "superintelligence in the true sense of the word." It is tempting to dismiss such statements as mere hype. This would be a big mistake – it's not just hype. We don't want to hype AI ourselves, but we also believe that by the end of this decade, "superintelligence" may be here.".