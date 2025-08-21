War is not only about the front line and nightly shelling with "shaheds" and rockets. According to , the secretariat of the National Mine Action Authority's, there have been 858 incidents involving mines and explosive remnants of war since the start of the full-scale invasion. As a result, 1,224 people were injured, including 345 killed and 879 injured. And the worst part is that 85% of them were civilians, including children .

Hidden and invisible, but no less deadly, the danger lurks everywhere: in fields (200 cases), yards (207), roads (162), forests (139), indoors (104), lakes and rivers (46). Often, people simply do not know what to do when they come across a suspicious object. This is where knowledge can literally save lives. And these are not just guesses, they are facts confirmed by figures : while in 2023 there were 401 mine incidents, in 2024 there were 2.7 times fewer – 149.

Of course, these are all the results of comprehensive work, which includes demining over 35,500 square kilometers, information campaigns and mine action education. Let us recall what has already been done.

