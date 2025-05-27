Millions of Russians surrendered in 1941 because they did not want to defend the Bolshevik regime

When I hear some so-called Russian liberals – and even some of our compatriots – talk about how Ukrainians "do not want to defend their homeland," how Ukrainian society is "tired of war," but during World War II, they say, everyone was ready to defend the country – even Stalin's children went to the front – I get scared. I did not expect to hear such a humiliation of the resilience of the Ukrainian soldier and the will of our society to resist .

I want to remind you that in the first months of World War II, three million Red Army soldiers surrendered to the Germans.

They didn't want to defend Russia or Ukraine – they didn't want to defend the Bolshevik regime that had seized power by force in the Civil War and that they deeply hated.

One million Russians joined General Vlasov's Russian Liberation Army to fight alongside Hitler against the USSR.

It was the largest army of collaborators in modern history. Its emergence was a direct result of Bolshevik terror and repression.

These people – and most of them were ethnic Russians, not Ukrainians or Latvians – believed that it was better to be with Hitler, just to get rid of the Bolsheviks.

Yes, someone might say that the mood changed after the Nazi repressions. But this is only part of the truth. Because the real winner in that war was not Generalissimo Stalin or Marshal Zhukov. The real winner in the war was Marshal Beria. It was he who restored the barrier detachments that stood behind the Red Army. By the way, the Bolsheviks have been fighting like this since the Civil War: when you are shot in the back, there is really nowhere to retreat.

As for the children of Stalin and other Soviet leaders who heroically went to the front... Yes, they fought. But they had something to defend. Because their parents-the very ones who seized power and subjugated the peoples-turned millions of people into hostages of their false ideology .

Children of criminals always defend the mafia, not the Motherland.

Now compare this with the real Patriotic War of Ukrainians. The war for freedom, for their land, for the survival of the nation. And stop being ashamed. Stop lying to yourself and others .

