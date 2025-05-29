When the state structures were faltering, the country was held on the shoulders of its citizens. It is thanks to this quality that we survived the most critical moments of the war with Russia.

A new strategic culture is born not in offices, but in communities. Horizontal connections, trust, willingness to take responsibility and act without orders from above - this is what has become our shield.

Why are communities an effective solution for strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities? In a sector where a rigid vertical is maintained and external ideas are treated with suspicion, any new initiative is first tested: who is carrying it out? If it is "our own" - the military, volunteers, veterans - the level of trust increases.

Global experience also shows that cohesive communities are the key to resilience. For example, the level of social cohesion directly affects the pace of community recovery after environmental disasters. And people with a high level of social support are three times more likely to demonstrate psychological resilience and the ability to overcome crises, according to the World Happiness Report (2018).

Among the powerful civil society organizations in Ukraine's defense sector are: BRDO, Frontline Institute, Victory Drone, Aerial Reconnaissance Support Center, Boryviter Military School, Serhiy Prytula's Come Back Alive, Dignitas, Swarm, and other foundations.