diplomat, ambassador of Ukraine to the USA (2015-2019)

Ukrainians are the best. But they also have a favorite tool – a rake, which should be thrown away and not stepped on again

In my opinion, these are the characteristic qualities of the "average Ukrainian":

A keen sense of justice.

High "pain" threshold.

Distrust of any government, especially the one that abuses and tries to cling to its powers to the last.

The desire to change the wrong rules of the game, but the willingness to use them for themselves.

Rejection of authoritarianism or even one-man rule, but at the same time always looking for the "right" Hetman who would take full responsibility.

A morbid gullibility to media personalities.

High but fragmented passion.

Great readiness for self-sacrifice, including physical sacrifice.

Excessive expectations from everything foreign.

More trust in information from international sources than Ukrainian media.

Practical lack of attention to the efficiency of spending people's money (taxes).

Mismatch between low self-esteem and real high potential.

And yet..

...a unique ability to "step on the same rake several times".

Therefore, Ukrainians are the best in the world (this is my subjective opinion, if anything).

We just need someone to remove the rake.. .

