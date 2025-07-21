On Monday, July 21, the SBU and the Prosecutor General's Office conducted about 70 searches of employees of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).

The Security Service of Ukraine and the Prosecutor's Office suspect a top NABU official of aiding Russia. The NABU emphasizes that investigative actions are carried out without court orders and on various grounds: possible cooperation with Russian special services, economic cooperation with the enemy, and an accident .

The analysis of the situation is ongoing, assures LIGA.net NABU Head Semen Kryvonos.

However, so far, the whole story looks like a political attack, especially for Europe, says LIGA.net Mykhailo Zhernakov, head of the DEJURE Foundation and former judge: "The effectiveness of the most important anti-corruption bodies is being destroyed".

"We are talking about powerful implementations of the Security Service, where the Russian trace and work for the enemy are clearly visible," a source in the SBU denies in a conversation with LIGA.net .

From this text you will learn:

how road accidents, cannabis and working for Russia are connected;

what does Viktor Yanukovych's bodyguard have to do with it;

will the SBU really receive information about ongoing and planned NABU investigations;

why the NABU searches provoked a flurry of criticism and what it means.