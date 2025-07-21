On Monday, July 21, the SBU and the Prosecutor General's Office conducted about 70 searches of employees of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).

The Security Service of Ukraine and the Prosecutor's Office suspect a top NABU official of aiding Russia. The NABU emphasizes that investigative actions are carried out without court orders and on various grounds: possible cooperation with Russian special services, economic cooperation with the enemy, and an accident .

The analysis of the situation is ongoing, assures LIGA.net NABU Head Semen Kryvonos.

However, so far, the whole story looks like a political attack, especially for Europe, says LIGA.net Mykhailo Zhernakov, head of the DEJURE Foundation and former judge: "The effectiveness of the most important anti-corruption bodies is being destroyed".

"We are talking about powerful implementations of the Security Service, where the Russian trace and work for the enemy are clearly visible," a source in the SBU denies in a conversation with LIGA.net .

From this text you will learn:

  • how road accidents, cannabis and working for Russia are connected;
  • what does Viktor Yanukovych's bodyguard have to do with it;
  • will the SBU really receive information about ongoing and planned NABU investigations;
  • why the NABU searches provoked a flurry of criticism and what it means.

Unlock to continue reading
To read this article, subscribe to LIGA PRO
Already have LIGA PRO?
Russian special servicesRussia's war against Ukraineagent networksecurity servicerussia's war against Ukrainerussian special servicesgPUNABU and SAPOSBU and BES