Artificial intelligence is not a "cool feature", it is a transformational technology that will change absolutely everything

On average, I say the phrase "artificial intelligence" several dozen times a day, sometimes several hundred times.

And yes, I'll be honest, I'm also sincerely annoyed by this phrase. Because artificial intelligence is now being talked about from all angles.

As one customer put it, "everyone says they know how to implement artificial intelligence." To be in the trend, you have to talk too.

Some publications in their promotional materials talk about identifying several thousand cases (while we find it difficult to identify at least a dozen that can really add value here and now).

Artificial intelligence is not a "cool feature," it is a transformational technology that will change absolutely everything. How exactly, at what speed, with what side effects – almost no one knows .

The biggest problem is how to understand who knows how AI works and who is just talking about it.

I am often tagged in various discussions where people ask me to recommend AI specialists. There are people I know and meet at various events. But there are many others I have never heard of. And people recommend them .

This means that AI as a term is at the peak of hype. Now it is shifting towards agents, later it will be something else, maybe quantum computing.

But the ability to distinguish between specialists and non-specialists can be safely added to the list of soft skills.

So far, most people are "playing" with AI. But AI will not play with us, because our attitude to technology does not affect the transformative nature of this technology.

