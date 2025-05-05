About those who said to themselves: "I'm going to do this not because it's easy, but because otherwise it won't be me anymore."

Resilience is not about fashion, not about a picture on social media. It is something that gives you away even when you are silent. When you come to a meeting exhausted, but don't give up. When you speak simply, but behind you is a whole universe of life. When you are alive and do not hide it .

I learned to see this brilliance. In the guys who stand under fire but find the strength to joke. In women who have lost but not become embittered. In those who have gone through betrayal, pain, fatigue, disappointment - and still have warmth in them.

Resilience is not armor. It is a gentle stubbornness to live with taste, even when life is bitter. It is not being ashamed of tears, but not letting them wash away your direction. It is the ability to remain yourself when you want to escape into indifference .

I saw this sparkle in the eyes of those who fought for the country. And in the eyes of those who fight for themselves every day - without weapons, but with heart. It is born where there is inner dignity. Where you say to yourself: "I will go through this. Not because it's easy. But because otherwise I am not me.".

Resilience is not a state. It is a daily decision. It is a habit of not betraying yourself.

Yes, there are days when the shine fades. But it is in these moments that it is important to remember: it all starts with whether you allow yourself to fade.

So if you have a twinkle in your eye, hold on to it. Cherish it. It is your inner freedom.

Sometimes it is the only thing that reminds you that you are still standing. And still bright.

