Almost four million Ukrainians were forced to leave their homes because of the war. Most of them do not plan to return in the near future. They want to integrate into a new community. But is the community meeting them halfway??

These people create businesses, generate and fill jobs, leave money in shops and cafes, pay taxes and fill the city budget.

Against the backdrop of a total staffing crisis, the passivity of cities in competing for Ukrainians looks ridiculous and irresponsible.

Why our cities are not fighting for these people?