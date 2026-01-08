Arrest Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro and possible US control over with oil countries can become a lever for the United States to collapse world prices for black gold, which has already happened the market expects. In addition, Maduro's arrest – strike ...in terms of the Kremlin's prestige.

We explain whether this can really weaken Russia and how it will happen.

Read the full article with a LIGA PRO subscription
Already have LIGA PRO?