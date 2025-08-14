President of the United States Donald Trump held an online meeting with European leaders and president Volodymyr Zelenskyy before the summit in Alaska with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin Trump was presented with the agreed principles of Europe and Ukraine, and the head of the White House himself explained what he wants from the summit.

"Putin will continue to play in front of Trump: as if he wants peace, so that he will not impose additional sanctions and will not give weapons to Ukraine. They found each other in this game," he says LIGA.net Head of the Center for Russian Studies, former Foreign Minister Vladimir Ogryzko.

From this text you will learn:

why the US president's phone call with Europe is a good signal,

What Trump and Putin can achieve at the meeting on August 15

What scenarios are possible for Ukraine after Alaska?