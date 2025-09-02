Ukrainian-Hungarian confrontation around the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert Brovdy, called Magyar became a symbol crises between Kyiv and Budapest.

Government of Viktor Orban banned Magyar from entering Schengen due to the explosion of the "Druzhba" oil pipeline. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry officially defended the Ukrainian military man.

Hungarian opposition politician Marton Tompos, in response to the actions of the Orban government, said he considered Brody as a hero and opened a fundraiser for the "Birds of the Magyar unit. "Orban wants attention to feel himself important, and then sells it to domestic propaganda as a historic political achievement," Tompos explains LIGA.net.

How did the scandal surrounding Magyar and official Budapest reach intercontinental proportions, and could it become a prototype for the election campaign in Hungary?

From this text you will learn:

why Budapest doesn't like Magyar and can it close Schengen to him;

how Orban uses "scares" about Ukraine;

when it will be possible to lift Hungary's veto on Ukraine's path to the EU.