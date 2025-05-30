On Sunday, June 1, Poland elects its seventh president. There are two strong contenders in the second round: the liberal mayor of Warsaw Rafał Trzaskowski and the conservative head of the Institute of National Remembrance (INR) Karol Nawrocki .

Both candidates speculated on anti-Ukrainian sentiment in Poland during the election, albeit on a different scale, Polish observers say LIGA.net . This is an obvious attempt to get a "golden share": the support of the electorate of the far-right Confederation party, the only major force openly opposing Kyiv.

Therefore, Ukraine should be prepared to lose Poland's support under the new president?