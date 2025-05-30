Analysis
Elections in Poland – abortion, prostitutes and drugs. Will the new president continue to support Ukraine?
On Sunday, June 1, Poland elects its seventh president. There are two strong contenders in the second round: the liberal mayor of Warsaw Rafał Trzaskowski and the conservative head of the Institute of National Remembrance (INR) Karol Nawrocki .
Both candidates speculated on anti-Ukrainian sentiment in Poland during the election, albeit on a different scale, Polish observers say LIGA.net . This is an obvious attempt to get a "golden share": the support of the electorate of the far-right Confederation party, the only major force openly opposing Kyiv.
Therefore, Ukraine should be prepared to lose Poland's support under the new president?
From this text you will learn:
- what is known about Trzaskowski and Nawrocki – details;
- which of the two candidates will provide more sustainable support for Ukraine;
- why Polish politicians resort to speculation about Ukraine and history.
