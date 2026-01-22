Davos-2026 it has turned into an arena of geopolitical revisionism – Donald Trump He backed off from threatening European allies, but made it clear that the rules of the world order had changed. Having postponed the customs war with Europe and the seizure Greenland, he stated that Europeans owed the U.S. and had to pay.

Europeans are offended by Trump – the ally on whom security after World War II rested is increasingly resembling an adversary. LIGA.net collected key impressions from this year's Davos from MEPs and the world media. Here are three main conclusions.