Billionaire Elon Musk after a quarrel with the president Donald Trump announced the creation of the American Party. "It's going to be super fun," – wrote he is in X.

"Musk believes that Republicans and Democrats represent the same corporate interests in the US. He wants to spend his money on a project that will compete with the elites," he says. LIGA.net Atlantic Council analyst Peter Dickinson.

Musk has almost everything he needs to create his own project: money and his own social network. But the analysts we spoke to are skeptical: US history shows that a third force has never had much success in the States – there have been many attempts, and all of them have been in vain.

From this text you will learn: