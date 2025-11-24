The world has lived through the longest period without wars between great powers, but the cracks in the fragile stability are already becoming dangerous. Amid nuclear threats, geopolitical realignment, and revanchist ambitions, humanity stands on the brink of World War III.

The United States will have to rethink its role in the world, as its power is no longer unquestionable. This is according to Harvard University Professor Graham Allison and former Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (2011-2015), Chairman of the President's Intelligence Advisory Board. Joe Biden (2022-2025) James Winnfeld Jr. in Foreign Affairs. LIGA.net retells briefly.