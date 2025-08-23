Rinaldo Nazzaro, 52, claims to have worked as an analyst for the FBI, the Pentagon, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for 17 years. He helped his country fight Islamic terrorism.

Around 2010-2011, disillusioned with American bureaucracy and politics, he discovered National Socialism. In 2012, he married a Russian woman and a few years later moved to a "safe place," Russia, in his words, because he did not want his child to grow up in the "degenerate" United States.

Already living in St. Petersburg, he founded the neo-Nazi terrorist network The Base in the United States. Its goal was to create a "white ethnostate" in the US northwest.

A few months ago, Nazzaro announced a change in his plan: his people would build a "white state" in Ukraine in the Zakarpattia (Transcarpathia) region.

The Telegram channel of The Base's cell in Ukraine announced its intention to destabilize the Ukrainian state by sabotaging critical infrastructure and assassinating officials throughout the territory under Kyiv's control. Simultaneously, "guerrilla operations" were to take place in Zakarpattia.

In mid-July, the media reported that The Base's Telegram channel in Ukraine announced that the cell was involved in the murder of SBU colonel Ivan Voronych in Kyiv.

Authorities in the United States and Russia have refrained from commenting on The Base and Nazzaro. The Security Service of Ukraine also does not comment on Nazzaro's people in Ukraine and their involvement in assassination of Voronych.

LIGA.net was trying to figure out how dangerous this network is – and for whom – and whether its cell in Ukraine really claimed responsibility for the murder of the SBU colonel (spoiler alert: most likely not).