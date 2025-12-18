Venezuela is on the brink of war. At least a naval one. The US President Donald Trump has assembled the largest armada in the Caribbean Sea in the last decade, and last week the US seized the sanctioned tanker Skipper with oil.

Venezuelan oil tankers for by Trump's order found themselves in a complete blockade. On the night of December 18, the world expected the US to even declare a direct war on Venezuela – it was allegedly warned to Congress. LIGA.net reread BBC, CNN, The New York Times, The Washington Post and recounts three facts about this story that are worth knowing.