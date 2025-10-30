The President of the United States Donald Trump following Russia's announcements of successful tests "Burevestnik" missiles with a nuclear engine and the "Poseidon" torpedo, ordered the testing of American nuclear weapons. This will happen for the first time in 23 years.

Nuclear testing has long become an exotic practice for everyone except North Korea. It makes little sense for US national security, but it's a great way to increase international tension. However, with Trump, that's not certain.

What tests has Russia conducted, and how many nuclear warheads do the US and China possess. LIGA.net I reread The Wall Street Journal, The Atlantic, The Washington Post, The New York Times and draws three conclusions about what Trump's statement might mean.