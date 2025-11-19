The team of the US President Donald Trump began secret negotiations with Moscow regarding the end of the war in Ukraine. In the center is a map with 28 unknown points.

It is unclear whether the team is aware of the details of the plan. Volodymyr Zelenskyy. However, on November 19, high-ranking US Army generals are scheduled to arrive in Kyiv to discuss the prospects for ending the war and military cooperation between America and Ukraine.

LIGA.net read Axios, Politico, The Wall Street Journal, Business Insider. Here are three conclusions: has Trump gotten closer to his goal, and what does this mean for Ukraine.