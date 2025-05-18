The second round of the presidential election in Romania will take place on Sunday, May 18. The candidates are far-right Gheorghe Simion, who is banned from entering Ukraine for "systematic anti-Ukrainian activities," and reformist Bucharest mayor Nicosor Dan. In the first round, Simion won 41% of the vote, while Dan won 21%.

"If there is no sharp increase in turnout, Simion will become president. This will allow him to appoint a prime minister, manage foreign policy and the army. This will be very bad for Romania," writes Romanian political scientist Vladimir Bortun in the NYT.

LIGA.net reread The Guardian, The New York Times, The Financial Times, Balkan Insight, Reuters and made five conclusions. Why is this also bad for Ukraine?