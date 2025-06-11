Stones are flying, cars are burning. In the second most populous city in the United States (4 million inhabitants), Los Angeles, large-scale protests and clashes with law enforcement continue due to brutal raids and deportations of illegal immigrants who have been living in the country for years. On June 10, a curfew was imposed in the city center from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Adding fuel to the fire is the personal confrontation between President Donald Trump and the California government, his fierce political opponents.

California is a very difficult state for Trump, a "bastion of the Democratic Party." One of the issues that Trump and his associates are now paying attention to is that illegal immigrants eventually become citizens and start voting for Democrats. "He needs to show that he is the boss here," Volodymyr Dubovik, a visiting professor at Tufts University (USA), tells LIGA.net .

