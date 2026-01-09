Protests in Iran are rapidly turning into a revolution: the street has chosen a leader, the elites are splitting, and the regime is losing control. The son of the Shah, overthrown almost 50 years ago, has become a symbol of hope for millions of Persians and offers a plan for the transition from a theocracy to a democracy.

The army, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, clans, and the president are maneuvering between protests, the fear of a coup, and the threat of civil war. Does this mean that sanctions can really bring down dictatorial regimes and what does this change for Ukraine – explains LIGA.net Ihor Semyvolos, director of the Center for Middle Eastern Studies.