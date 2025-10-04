Mark Ellis, executive director of the International Bar Association and a fellow at King's College London, has been a frequent visitor to Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion began. One of the purposes of his visits is to assist his Ukrainian colleagues in the trials of Russian war criminals.

With LIGA.net Dr. Ellis spoke about the specifics and complexities of conducting such trials and the duty and mission of Ukraine and its allies in punishing evil.

From this text you will learn:

how the "net" is being woven to bring Putin to justice;

who will try the Russians for their crimes in Ukraine;

why justice does not guarantee fairness;

how Russia will really undermine the foundations of the world order (because it is not yet certain).