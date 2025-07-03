We live in very interesting times. Less than a month ago, a bipartisan group of lawmakers in the U.S. Congress introduced a new law aimed at blocking the use of Chinese artificial intelligence systems in federal agencies.

As the chairman of the House Select Committee on China stated, "We are in a new Cold War, and artificial intelligence is the strategic technology at its center." In his opinion, "the future balance of global power may well be determined by who leads in the field of artificial intelligence.".