Head of the Board of the Civic Network OPORA

Another proof that democratic countries must be able to defend themselves

One cannot but congratulate Moldova and its leader Maia Sandu on the turnaround and victory in the parliamentary elections.

This is an interesting lesson for the whole of Europe and for us, because the Russian scenario was reversed by force:

extradition of a fugitive oligarch who financed unfair schemes;

deregistration of Russian "canned goods", but in such a way that their voters bought and mobilized with Russian money could still vote, but their votes would no longer be counted at the end of the election day;

wide information of voters about Russian influence, as a result of which, as a result, those involved in the schemes simply do not go to vote.

If Sandu had acted like she did during the presidential election, when Moldovan law enforcement was dealing with the means of influence, there would have been trouble.

Moldova has won and will maintain its EU aspirations and pro-Ukrainian policy.

Together with Romania, this is a sign that diplomatic measures against Russian direct interference do not work, and democracies are forced to defend themselves by force and law.

Original

opinion.informer.text

Articles published in the "Opinions" section reflect the point of view of the author and may not reflect the position of the LIGA.net editors