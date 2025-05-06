The very fear of war becomes the yeast on which the rating of far-right and populist parties grows

The results of the first round of the presidential election in Romania have once again reminded us how influential far-right and populist trends are becoming in our part of Europe. And not only here – the UK, Germany, France, and Italy are facing the same challenges.

We can, of course, talk about the crisis of liberal democracy and that these results should be taken with understanding, especially against the backdrop of the triumph of new information technologies. But this is not entirely true, because our opponents are using the achievements of our enemies. Simply put, they use war and its consequences.

Far-right forces have grown stronger in Europe and North America against the backdrop of the civil war in Syria and the resulting migration crisis. But this war and this crisis were deliberately organized by Putin.

And it was Putin who attacked Ukraine, also counting on the results of a major migration crisis. Although his calculations did not come true here, the fear of war is already becoming the yeast on which the rating of far-right and populist parties is growing.

Therefore, do not believe those who say that liberal democracy is simply inferior to the far right and populists, about the fatigue of old elites and the search for new faces.

Liberal democracy, which tries to follow procedures and respect public sentiment, is inferior to those who incite war, frighten people and create a sense of fear and hopelessness in their lives. And this feeling always helps those who promise simple solutions.

