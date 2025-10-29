What Kind of Society Will Ukraine Become After the Victory, and How Canada Holds the Key

LVIV – The recent appointment of Chrystia Freeland as the prime ministers’ special envoy to Ukraine comes at an opportune moment in Canada’s relationship with Ukraine. Why?

The appointment by the prime minister is visionary because he has appointed a trusted, competent and proven top-level government official who has intimate knowledge of the issues facing Ukraine as it seeks to transform itself into a law and dignity-based post war political society.

In Ukraine, she is known and trusted and will be listened to. As part of the Trudeau administration, she was an integral in making Canada a trusted and a steadfast ally of Ukraine. Prime minister Carney recognizes this.

This experience puts her in an ideal position to help answer and provide policy direction to the leading question being asked in present Ukraine, especially by Ukraine’s front-line combatants.

It is not when the war will end, or if Ukraine will overcome, but what type of society will Ukraine become when the war is over. Canada can greatly affect this discussion.

What should be her priorities?

Because Canada has been a steadfast supporter of Ukraine since the war has begun, and is an influential member of the "coalition of the willing", it now has earned the right to be heard.

Freeland’s priorities must be the restoration of Canada’s well earned reputation as a middle based power whose priorities are informed by the support and creation of law based democratic societies, who not only support law based behaviour and accountability, but who consider the respect of human dignity as the basis for institutional behaviour.

To this end, Freeland should focus her work in Ukraine on supporting and aiding efforts in building accountability structures regarding Russian war armies. According to information provided by Global Rights Compliance, an organization working to bring justice regarding Russian war crimes committed in Ukraine, there are thousands of outstanding cases that need to be adjudicated. Ukrainian lawyers are inundated in preparing legal cases against Russian war criminals.

The opportunity here is for the Canadian government is to at least provide funding for a few hundred lawyers. But according to informal discussions, even this amount is inadequate, Nonetheless, such "justice institutions" and efforts do exist in Ukraine. Freeland must convince the prime minister to support such organizations.

Furthermore, Freeland, in cooperation with the Canadian embassy in Kyiv, must prepare and present a "work or policy strategy" for the Ukrainian government that outlines a plan for the establishment and institutionalization of democratic reforms with fair dates for achieving these goals. These goals must be clear and without compromise.

Post Maidan efforts at reform failed because policy efforts focused on "reforms" and not on transformation.

The lack of demand for discipline and accountability from Ukraine’s western partners led to years of wasted time and misguided efforts by Ukrainians. Honestly, it was an opportunity lost.

Freeland has an opportunity to be a "change agent". Ukrainian officials will be aware that she is the eyes and ears of the Canadian prime mister. They must be aware that continued support of the Canadian government will be largely determined by the extent they commit and pursue a change agenda. Freeland must communicate this to representatives of the Ukrainian government.

Freeland has worked on the question of transferring Russia assets in western banks to Ukraine for years. This issue must remain within her purview. In her capacity as the prime ministers’ envoy, she must work with the prime minister to get this done at the earliest possible time.

At the same time, she must develop a plan for reparations to be paid by Russia to Ukraine, developing an information base upon which the prime minster can make informed decisions. Russia must be held accountable for the grave damage it has inflicted upon Ukraine, especially its economic and energy infrastructure,

Having the ear of the prime minister, Freeland must develop a plan as to how Canada is to participate in the reconstruction of Ukraine. She must identify specific projects and make recommendations as to which Canadian companies can participate,

Canada has a history in participating in the economic development of Ukraine, both on a medium and large scale before and after the war. It must continue to do so during the Carney administration.

Calgary-based TIU Canada is such an example. Investing, constructing, and managing solar energy production infrastructure in 3 regions during wartime.

It has shown the way to doing business in Ukraine, overcoming legal and military barriers to prove that innovation works in Ukraine with Canadian values that can become Ukraine’s values. Ukraine’s interests will be served as long as Canadian interests are committed to investment in the long term while recognizing that Ukraine is an underdeveloped market in search of law – abiding business partners that are respectful of free and fair markets and who believe in fundamental human rights.

Articles published in the "Opinions" section reflect the point of view of the author and may not reflect the position of the LIGA.net editors