It is worth remembering a stable rule: there is a gap between a politician in the election and a politician in office

Zohran Mamdani's victory in the New York City mayoral election came as a shock to some and a triumph to others. The candidate, who in January of this year had no more than one percent of support, has risen to the top of the political Olympus of the Empire State in just six months.

Of course, his extraordinary program played a significant role in this – not since Bernie Sanders' youth has anyone promised Americans free public transportation, free grocery stores, and government-controlled rents.

The easiest – and, unfortunately, the most popular – move among all analysts was a simple extrapolation of New York to the entire United States: if a socialist wins in the Big Apple, then new pseudo-communists will come to power in all towns, cities, and states. However, New Yorkers themselves will tell you that equating them with all other Americans is at least insulting (knowing the straightforwardness of New Yorkers, they will say it quite harshly).

And second, not everything is so clear with Mamdani and his victory. An ambitious policy has one major problem: there is always a risk that it will not be implemented. And if this happens in the case of something extraordinary and new, it immediately and permanently falls out of favor.

So today, let's look at the pitfalls of Zohran Mamdani's victory, where the main risks lie for him, and why it doesn't actually create additional problems for President Trump.

Articles published in the "Opinions" section reflect the point of view of the author and may not reflect the position of the LIGA.net editors