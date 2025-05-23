Expert in space activities, former advisor to the Head of the State Space Agency of Ukraine

In fact, the question of who will have space in the near future is being decided

At the beginning of 2023, the PRC was deeply concerned about the backlog of mega-satellite constellations, especially Starlink.

And they even sent a special inspection of the Chinese Communist Party to identify the reasons.

See also From carts to orbital docking. How India managed to become a leading space power

The conclusions drawn by both provincial leaders and any capable businessmen - all of whom, without exception, are required to wear party colors - resulted in unprecedented measures

In two years, 37 satellite manufacturing plants have already been commissioned, 13 are under construction, and another 8 are at the planning stage.

And while the total capacity of all Chinese plants in early 2023 was only about 500 satellites per year, the already commissioned facilities can produce 3840, and at the end of 2025 - 5090 satellites per year.

And if all the planned ones are completed, it will be 6820 annually. For comparison, Starlink satellites are produced at more than 2000 per year.

Original

opinion.informer.text

Articles published in the "Opinions" section reflect the point of view of the author and may not reflect the position of the LIGA.net editors