Musk's challenge: how China has overtaken Starlink three times in satellite production capacity
At the beginning of 2023, the PRC was deeply concerned about the backlog of mega-satellite constellations, especially Starlink.
And they even sent a special inspection of the Chinese Communist Party to identify the reasons.
The conclusions drawn by both provincial leaders and any capable businessmen - all of whom, without exception, are required to wear party colors - resulted in unprecedented measures
In two years, 37 satellite manufacturing plants have already been commissioned, 13 are under construction, and another 8 are at the planning stage.
And while the total capacity of all Chinese plants in early 2023 was only about 500 satellites per year, the already commissioned facilities can produce 3840, and at the end of 2025 - 5090 satellites per year.
And if all the planned ones are completed, it will be 6820 annually. For comparison, Starlink satellites are produced at more than 2000 per year.