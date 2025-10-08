Expert in space activities, former advisor to the Head of the State Space Agency of Ukraine

This year's International Space Week (October 4-10), established by the United Nations more than 25 years ago, thematically covers everything that falls under the rather broad interpretation of "Living in Space".

While Ukraine is fighting for its right to "Live on Earth," other countries are competing for leadership not only in Earth orbits but also in deep space.

The recent publication by the Chinese National Space Administration of a selfie photo taken by the Tianwen-2 probe, which is heading to the Kamoʻoalewa asteroid to take a soil sample and return it to Earth for study (the Japanese and American missions to the Ryugu and Bennu asteroids, respectively, did this before).

At the time of the photo, the probe was, after a 125-day journey, halfway to its target, having already covered 45 million kilometers.

A camera mounted on the probe's robotic arm shows the white capsule in which the sample from the asteroid is to be returned, and in the distance, in the lower left corner, a small blue Earth.

Space is space, but life should be primarily on Earth.

