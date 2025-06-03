Effective interaction with the state requires not only ambition but also an understanding of the regulatory environment. Increasingly, companies find themselves in situations where they need not only to comply with the law but also to participate in shaping public policy and communicate their positions openly and responsibly. In such processes, those who are able to combine the work of three areas - legal, GR and strategic communications - are the winners. And this is where the fun begins .

From isolated expertise to teamwork

Lawyers, GR experts and communicators often work in parallel, but not always together. And for good reason, because when a company is trying to achieve a desired result or entering into a dialog with the government, it is crucial that everyone sees the same picture - with the same level of awareness, trust and understanding of the context. GR cannot be effective without legal expertise, and at the same time, a legally perfect document will have no effect if it is not communicated to stakeholders in the right format. The same is true for communications: they are not just about a "pretty wrapper" but about risk mitigation, reputational buffer, and honest dialog with the audience.

My experience of working with global technology companies confirms that the most effective decisions are made when lawyers, GR and communication experts work together on them - from the moment of idea to its implementation. This helps to build trust at the state level, avoid legal and reputational mistakes, and respond quickly to challenges. In large businesses, no initiative is launched without checking for compliance with legislation, internal policies and public image.

Development of GR is a sign of society's maturity

When a country requests professional GR, it is a signal that business and society are no longer satisfied with backroom deals. This means that trust in institutions is growing, the culture of public dialogue is strengthening, and public policy is increasingly being shaped with the involvement of responsible stakeholders. In such an environment, GR becomes not an "arrangement" but a tool - open, transparent and result-oriented. And thus, it is also a civil society tool, because it works only where citizens have the right to vote, influence, engage and "claim".