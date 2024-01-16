The "peace formula" is not about Ukraine, or at least not only about Ukraine

The peace formula, which should be proposed at this particular moment, should be the way to peace not only in Ukraine, but also all around the world. Yes, I perfectly understand that such a result is not possible, but, in my opinion, it is only with such ambitious proposals that the audiences we are interested in will pay attention to this Formula.

It should be (at least in part) a proposal for a peaceful settlement of different readings of reality, if only for the key antagonists. At a minimum, it should be a global proposal for sustainable peace on the European continent – from Lisbon to Yekaterinburg. And even better – choose the extreme points of the "axis of peace" not along the parallels, but along the meridians, so that they absorb part of the "global north" and the "global south".

One way or another, the "peace formula" is not about Ukraine, or at least not only about Ukraine.

CLAUSE ONE – TERRITORIAL INTEGRITY

It's simple: the Russian Federation does not encroach on the internationally recognized territories of Ukraine, and Ukraine does not encroach on the internationally recognized territories of the Russian Federation (for example, the Kuban) and does not pedal the territorial changes of the Russian Federation.

This point cannot be bypassed without any diplomatic capabilities or modulations. This is a constitutional and international axiom of a rule-based peace: the territorial integrity of states.

Well... I, for one, don't see any obstacles to fulfiling this item not first, but together with all the others. That is, if the clause of the formula is executed simultaneously with clauses two and five, no problems should arise.

Not "integrity first, then everything else", but everything at the same time.

CLAUSE TWO – LIMITATION OF THE THREAT

The only and indispensable prerequisite for sustainable peace on the continent of Eurasia (or at least the European part of it) is the leveling of the threat from the Russian Federation. This is also an AXIOM.

If the Russian Federation remains in the same form and condition as it is now, even after the restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine, sustainable peace cannot come, because it will only be a preparation for the next war. Only the transformation of the Russian Federation can be a guarantee of sustainable peace. And only for the sake of this result can you fight and sacrifice.

No amount of negotiations and ceasefires will be able to ensure the achievement of the key goal (sustainable peace on the continent), for which so many people have died. Any compromise outside the achievement of sustainable peace will be a betrayal of the memory of all those who laid down their lives for this.

The transformation of the Russian Federation is an absolute prerequisite for sustainable peace on the continent. The only way to transform the Russian Federation, which leads to a stable progress of sustainable peace, is the re-federalization of the Russian Federation, which is based on the destruction of the imperial vertical of power, which will be a consequence of the military defeat of the imperial power.

The re-federalization of the Russian Federation and the transfer of real power from the imperial vertical to the subjects of the federation can be the only constructive political process that will ensure the stable establishment of sustainable peace.

CLAUSE THREE – PREVENTING THE RESTORATION OF THE IMPERIAL VERTICAL AND DISRUPTION OF SUSTAINABLE PEACE

The high risk for the destruction of stable peace on the continent can carry an unhealthy feeling of resentment among the residents of the Russian Federation, who can legitimately and democratically bring to power in Russia reactionary radical forces that will be worse than Putin's imperial vertical.

To avoid this, one should take precautionary measures, including:

- punishment of war criminals led by Putin;

- release of all prisoners and repatriation of deportees;

- payment of reparations for the damage caused;

- cultural influence on the Russian audience in order to debunk the cult of Putin's personality;

- denazification and normalization of the perception of the Russian Federation by its inhabitants, by getting rid of the hypertrophied inferiority complex expressed in gigantomania and WWII victory fanaticism.

CLAUSE FOUR – INTENSIVE DEVELOPMENT OF ALL DEPRESSED TERRITORIES

Since business as usual and making money is a fetish of Western European elites and the only motivator for making efforts, it is necessary to develop such a plan that will ensure the conviction of Western European elites that the restoration of stable peace will necessarily be converted into intensive business and economic development in the territories of Ukraine and individual subjects of the Russian Federation, which, after denazification, will become available for revitalization and ultra-fast intensive business development, which will already take place outside the risks of the imperial vertical.

The only prerequisite for the intensive development of the depressed territories of the Russian Federation is only the restoration and ecological correction of the territories of Ukraine affected by the aggressive war. Every potential transaction between subjects of the Russian Federation and subjects of the EU in the field of business development and infrastructure capabilities should be taxed to restore the ecosystem of the European continent, which was destroyed by Russian aggression.

CLAUSE FIVE (FINAL)

The historical, planetary mission of Ukraine and Ukrainians will be considered complete when the Russian Federation and its territory can no longer act as a subject or source of aggressive behavior against other peoples, ethnic groups or state entities, using brute force and violence of any form.

Accomplishing this mission will be the most important achievement of the Ukrainian people, which will have global significance for world freedom and democracy and will become a worthy trophy of the winner in the war.

Thus, the PEACE FORMULA is as follows:

- provision of all possible weapons and resources to Ukraine;

- the task of inflicting such a defeat on the Russian army, which could become a destabilizing factor for the internal politics of the Russian Federation;

- offering regional Russian elites ways out of the geopolitical impasse;

- destruction of the imperial vertical;

- the reorganization of the Russian Federation with the active participation of Western European elites;

- restoration of the territories of Ukraine and the Russian Federation for the new construction of systems of checks and balances of economic importance.

