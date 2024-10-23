The second Common Future congress took place in the Polish city of Poznan. This forum brought together representatives from various fields to discuss the role of Poland and Polish business in rebuilding Ukraine.

In November, we are looking forward to Rebuild Ukraine, another major event that will become a platform for business networking. So there is no shortage of meetings on the topic of rebuilding Ukraine. At the same time, it is worth noting that Polish entrepreneurs and investors, on the one hand, see huge opportunities, but also realize numerous obstacles.