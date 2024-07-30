Co-founder, Executive Director, Ukrainian Institute for the Future

The main trends in the defense-industrial sector until 2035

Technologies and types of weapons:

1. Artificial intelligence and autonomous systems:

- Increasing the role of unmanned systems (drones, robots).

- Development of autonomous decision-making systems.

- AI to analyze big data, make real-time decisions, optimize combat operations and reduce risks to personnel.

- Combat robots: ground, air and underwater drones capable of reconnaissance, strike and logistics tasks.

2. Hypersonic weapons:

- Missiles and gliders capable of developing a speed of more than 5 Mach, which makes them practically invulnerable to existing air defense systems.

- Systems for countering hypersonic weapons.

3. Directed energy:

- Laser and microwave weapons for destroying drones, missiles and other targets.

- Electromagnetic pulse devices for disabling the enemy's electronics.

4. Cyber weapons and information warfare:

- Programs and viruses to attack adversary information systems, including military management systems, infrastructure and financial institutions.

- Using cyber attacks to achieve strategic goals without the use of physical force.

- Development of means of electronic warfare.

- Technologies for countering disinformation.

5. Nanotechnology:

- Improvement of material characteristics (lightness, strength).

- Development of "smart" armor and camouflage.

6. Biotechnologies:

- Development of means of protection against biological weapons.

- Improving the physical capabilities of soldiers.

7. Space technologies:

- Development of satellite communication and intelligence systems.

- Development of weapons to destroy enemy satellites and protect own space vehicles.

8. Quantum technologies:

- Quantum cryptography for secure communication.

- Quantum sensors to improve navigation and detection systems.

9. Let's not forget about nuclear weapons. According to experts, there will be significantly more countries with nuclear weapons in 10 years than today. And it will be a war to destroy civilization.

10. But tectonic weapons are considered the most destructive and dangerous. You can neither predict its use nor protect against it.

Changes in the tactics of military operations:

1. Network-centric wars:

- Strengthening the role of information advantage. Increasing the effectiveness of combat operations thanks to the rapid exchange of information and coordination of actions.

- Integration of all participants in hostilities into a single information network.

2. Hybrid wars:

- Combining traditional military operations with non-military methods such as information operations, cyber attacks and economic pressure.

- Strengthening the role of informational and psychological operations.

- The difficulty of defining the aggressor and blurring the boundaries between war and peace.

3. Urbanization of conflicts:

- An increase in the number of conflicts in densely populated areas.

- The need to develop new tactics and weapons for conducting hostilities in cities with minimal casualties among the civilian population.

4. Distributed operations:

- Transition from large formations to small, highly mobile groups.

- Strengthening the role of special operations.

5. Robotization of the battlefield:

- Increasing the use of unmanned and autonomous systems.

- Reduction of direct human participation in hostilities.

6. Contactless wars:

- Increasing the distance of fighting.

- Development of long-range high-precision weapons systems.

7. Cognitive war:

- Strengthening the impact on the enemy's perception and decision-making.

- Development of information manipulation technologies.

8. Information conflict:

- The importance of controlling the information space for forming public opinion and achieving a psychological advantage over the opponent.

- Dissemination of disinformation and fake news as a tool of warfare.

9. Multi-domain operations:

- Integration of actions in the air, on the ground, at sea, in space and in cyberspace.

- Development of multi-domain operations management systems.

Key findings:

1. Increasing the role of technology and automation in military operations.

2. Shifting emphasis on information advantage and cognitive aspects of war.

3. Changing the nature of conflicts towards more distributed and hybrid forms.

4. Strengthening the relationship between various domains of military operations.

5. The growing importance of protecting critical infrastructure, including space and cyber assets.

