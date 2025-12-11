The intensity of the war also plays a significant role in this vicious cycle, which is sucking the Russian economy into an economic catastrophe.

The Russians are boasting about the ruble's strength against the US dollar. In reality, this is nothing more or less than a product of the "delayed economic catastrophe" strategy.

Perhaps some people remember the strong Soviet ruble in 1990, with an exchange rate set by the State Bank of the USSR, when 1 US dollar cost 60 Soviet kopecks. A year later, both the exchange rate and the USSR collapsed. The situation is quite similar, but it requires an explanation.

The Central Bank of Russia is fighting inflation with high interest rates on loans and deposits. This is killing the Russian real sector, which has already reached a crisis of non-payments, and this is the first phase of economic destruction. High rates encourage companies not to take out bank loans, but to delay payments (it is cheaper to finance working capital this way). Delayed payments lead to a slowdown in production. At the same time, high rates are killing real lending.

The inefficient Russian economy cannot withstand such monetary pressure for long. Therefore, the Central Bank of the Russian Federation needs to move to a cycle of rate cuts. However, due to the high costs of the war, the Russian Central Bank has started financing an ever-increasing budget deficit.

To suppress inflation and accelerate the onset of macroeconomic conditions for lowering rates, the Central Bank of the Russian Federation strengthened the ruble, thereby reducing the revenue of exporters, who are the backbone of the Russian economy. With a strong ruble, the Russian budget's revenues from exporters fell, which, against the backdrop of a decrease in the "tax" price of oil, is pushing Russia towards disaster and further inflating the deficit that the government has to finance.

If the ruble exchange rate is allowed to reach 120 rubles per dollar, inflation will rise, and the high interest rate will have to be maintained for a longer period.

The intensity of the war also plays a significant role in this vicious cycle, which is sucking the Russian economy into an economic catastrophe. If Ukraine is "richly" shelled with "Kinzhal" and "Iskander" missiles every week, military spending becomes a catalyst for the growth of the budget deficit.

Read also Testing the resilience of the energy sector: what the first mass outages have taught us

Under these conditions, it is better to use sanctions and intensive combat operations to push the Russian Federation into the next phase of the crisis, when the Central Bank will simply be forced to weaken the ruble and will no longer be able to raise rates, because there is already a crisis of non-payments.

The unfolding of such a scenario is quite real, and the longer the Central Bank of the Russian Federation maintains a strong ruble, the harder it will be for Russians to climb out of the economic death pit.

Original

opinion.informer.text

Articles published in the "Opinions" section reflect the point of view of the author and may not reflect the position of the LIGA.net editors