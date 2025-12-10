Unknown details of the preparation and conduct of operations SBU Spiderweb – with a daring penetration deep into Russia for destruction strategic bombers directly at their home airfields, – describes The Wall Street Journal.

The greed of Russian border guards, the best drone pilots, and a Ukrainian couple living in Chelyabinsk and operating unnoticed under the nose of the FSB played a key role in the operation. What new details does Spiderweb conceal? A captivating story – in brief.