Ukrainian business is increasingly entering the international arena, and this is no longer an isolated story, but a clear trend. Brands are registering companies abroad, presenting their products at exhibitions, looking for distributors, and getting certified.

It would seem that we are already there. But the truth is that getting out doesn't mean getting a foothold. Many people, having taken the first steps, stop and go back. Some do not meet the requirements, some do not understand the market, and some are simply not ready to adapt. And this is where the real test begins, not for ambition, but for consistency, endurance, and the ability to play by the new rules. So let's figure out why this happens and how to avoid it.

How to choose a country of operation?

Many people start by opening Google and searching for: " Which country has the lowest taxes for business? " But this is a trap. The tax rate is just the tip of the iceberg. The real costs are hidden deeper: in service, logistics, mentality, even in the language.