Close cooperation between banks and equipment manufacturers and suppliers allows for the offering of unique financing terms.

In 2025, the average cost of loans for entrepreneurs under partnership programs ranges from UAH 17,000 to UAH 50,000 per month. Over 65% of loans within partnership programs of commercial banks and manufacturers or suppliers of essential business tools were issued for amounts from UAH 1 to 3 million for a period of 3–5 years.

For interest rates of 15–18% per annum and a term of 3–5 years, the estimated monthly payment for a loan of UAH 1–3 million is approximately UAH 17–50 thousand.

Loan Costs and Trends in 2025

According to analysts at Globus Bank, the share of commercial bank loans for SMEs increased significantly during 2025: compared to 50% in 2024, such loans in banks' loan portfolios now account for up to 60%.

This significant leap is primarily due to the active development of government programs, which encourages banks to develop their own favorable lending conditions.

