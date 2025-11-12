Entrepreneurs see how fragile their work is without backup energy sources and that any planning becomes conditional

Ukrainian businesses are increasingly turning to the sun. Thus, according to Unisolar analysts, in the period from August to October 2025, the demand of small and medium-sized businesses for the installation of solar power plants (SPPs) and energy storage systems (ESS) increased by 10-15% compared to the first half of the year.

This is not a random surge or a seasonal wave. This is a change in the logic of entrepreneurs' thinking in the face of "power surges" caused by hostile attacks on the country's energy infrastructure.

Our research shows that today more than 70% of businesses are considering switching to alternative energy not as a way to reduce costs, but as a way to maintain stability in the event of outages and interruptions. After several years of energy instability, entrepreneurs are increasingly linking the topic of energy independence to survival, planning, and risk control.

"Autonomy Shock"