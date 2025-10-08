Ukraine is entering its fourth military winter, and preparing the energy system has become one of the key areas of government policy. Despite widespread destruction and the constant threat of new attacks, the energy sector is making progress in strengthening resilience.

However, before the cold weather, there are still risks that need to be addressed – from protecting infrastructure to stabilizing financing and implementing reforms.

Protecting facilities during constant attacks

The biggest threat to the power system remains the daily air strikes that do not stop. Since the end of March, after a short so-called energy truce, more than 3,000 attacks on energy facilities have been recorded, both massive and localized. Thermal power plants, substations, gas infrastructure, and gas storage facilities in the western regions are being damaged .

