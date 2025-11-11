Everyone likes low electricity tariffs. That's why we continue to believe in the fairy tale that this is possible through manual management of state-owned enterprises

The energy sector has been a favorite breadbasket of corrupt officials of different times. Faces change, schemes are simplified, but the essence remains the same.

How does corruption manifest itself in the energy sector? It is mostly associated with the manual management of state-owned enterprises, which, in the minds of their bosses, should bring them cash and electoral support.

At the same time, the government's policy is positioned exclusively as social care in the form of pseudo-low tariffs and winter assistance packages.

It is clear that everyone likes low electricity and heat tariffs. And that is why we continue to believe in the fairy tale that this is only possible due to government policy and the ability to manually control state-owned enterprises. Such as Energoatom, Centrenergo, Naftogaz, Ukrhydroenergo..

But in reality, this concern is based on trivial and simple schemes to cache everything. Starting with construction and not limited to conspiracies in the market. Billion to billion... And so on for years.

The piles of money in the NABU photo are just a drop in the bucket of cash from the energy sector. A sea of cash that is trusted exclusively by their own, and therefore they absolutely do not want to lose control of state-owned energy companies.

And this will continue as long as we imitate the creation of markets, tolerate unprofessionalism and political influence on state-owned companies. It is clear how to treat this. But where the political will is to do so is unclear .

