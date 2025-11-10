The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office have announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector. According to the NABU, the investigation lasted 15 months, during which about 1000 hours of audio recordings were collected – the so-called "Mindich tapes". The NABU and the SAPO reported that the operation is called "Midas".

Interlocutor LIGA.net a law enforcement official involved in this case voices a preliminary the amount of misuse is $100 million: "And this is not only from Energoatom".

The scandal may affect the president's inner circle Volodymyr Zelenskyyas well as former and current government officials. The main person involved in the scheme, Timur M., according to our sources, crossed the Ukrainian border at 2:09 am on November 10.



Source LIGA.net the Presidential Office, when asked whether Zelenskyy plans to communicate about the scandal, assured: "We would have already supported [the NABU investigation], but we are waiting for developments. So far, no one is suspected."