Getting ahead of the game: four insights for business growth in 2025
Procrastination or transformation: what does change look like in your business? When you only think about CRM and AI (this is going to be an uncomfortable truth), you are procrastinating. If you are already using innovations to improve customer experience and anticipate challenges, you are creating your own rules of the game and setting new standards in your industry.
So what about those who do not adapt to the game but shape it? Let's look at the insights below.
Insight 1. From transformation to total rethinking
You know the expression "no pain, no gain". So today, the 8% of companies in the world that step out of their comfort zone and implement Total Enterprise Reinvention are making a profit. That is, they completely rethink their business through digital technologies. They have 10% higher revenue growth rates and 13% more efficient cost management than their competitors.
How to use this information? Ask yourself the following questions " If we were starting a business from scratch today, what would we do differently? "
Comments (0)