Procrastination or transformation: what does change look like in your business? When you only think about CRM and AI (this is going to be an uncomfortable truth), you are procrastinating. If you are already using innovations to improve customer experience and anticipate challenges, you are creating your own rules of the game and setting new standards in your industry.

So what about those who do not adapt to the game but shape it? Let's look at the insights below.

Read also Why document automation is a strategic solution for business scaling

Insight 1. From transformation to total rethinking

You know the expression "no pain, no gain". So today, the 8% of companies in the world that step out of their comfort zone and implement Total Enterprise Reinvention are making a profit. That is, they completely rethink their business through digital technologies. They have 10% higher revenue growth rates and 13% more efficient cost management than their competitors.

How to use this information? Ask yourself the following questions " If we were starting a business from scratch today, what would we do differently? "

Unlock to continue reading To read this article, subscribe to LIGA PRO Already have LIGA PRO? Log In

opinion.informer.text

Articles published in the "Opinions" section reflect the point of view of the author and may not reflect the position of the LIGA.net editors