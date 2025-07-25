Companies planning to scale face one common challenge: how to scale control and management without losing speed

Every owner or manager of a medium-sized business in Ukraine knows that scaling is not just about increasing sales or opening a new office. It is primarily a test of the company's ability to operate without chaos, in a coordinated and predictable manner.

One of the most painful points along the way is document management. While the team is small, documents are agreed upon "in chats", signed "on the go", and archives are stored "somewhere on a Google drive". But as soon as the number of deals, partners, and offices grows, this chaotic model begins to break down .

Breakdowns in approval chains, lost files, late invoices, and a lack of visibility slow down a company and deprive management of control.

What's happening on the market

Over the past five to seven years, most medium and large companies in Ukraine have switched to electronic document management (EDM) for tax invoices and reporting to government agencies. But in most cases, this is only the first step.

The focus has been on external documents, those that go to partners or the state. Instead, internal document flow (budgets, acts between departments, expense requests, contract approvals) often remains based on old, unstructured models.

