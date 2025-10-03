Google creates blockchain: implications for crypto
The world of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies is developing rapidly. If earlier the leaders of innovation were decentralized communities or individual startups, now tech giants are actively involved.
Google has announced the creation of its own blockchain, the Google Cloud Universal Ledger (GCUL), which could become one of the largest financial infrastructures in the world. But will it change the crypto market and what are the consequences for mass users?
What is blockchain for?
Blockchain is a technology for storing and transmitting data in sequential blocks that are tamper-proof and verifiable by a network of all participants. It can be decentralized (without a single owner, like bitcoin) or centralized (controlled by one organization).
Comments (0)