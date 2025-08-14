What are industrial parks

The first industrial parks appeared in the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United States more than 100 years ago. After World War II, the development of industrial parks boomed in Asia as well. Our close neighbors Poland and Turkey are among the current leaders in the implementation of this tool.

Industrial parks are usually prepared industrial sites with tax and customs incentives, a simplified regulatory regime, and a range of services from a management company.

Industrial parks, despite the variety of terms (such as free economic zones or high-tech zones), are essentially centers of favorable conditions for industrial development. Their goal is to attract investment and create an attractive environment for business, even if the overall economic climate in the country is unfavorable .

According to the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), there are about 15,000 industrial parks in the world. Some countries have even used them as the main instrument of their "economic miracle" – the transition from a backward agrarian economy to a high-tech manufacturing one. For example, South Korea has "grown" more than half of its modern economy (in terms of production and exports) in industrial parks, of which there are more than 1,000.

